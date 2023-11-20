Monday's game that pits the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-0) against the UTSA Roadrunners (3-1) at United Supermarkets Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-54 in favor of Texas Tech, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 20.

The Roadrunners' last contest on Saturday ended in a 70-66 victory against UT Arlington.

UTSA vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

UTSA vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 73, UTSA 54

Other AAC Predictions

UTSA Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Roadrunners' -81 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.5 points per game) was a result of scoring 64.8 points per game (183rd in college basketball) while giving up 67.3 per outing (256th in college basketball).

In conference play, UTSA put up more points (68.3 per game) than it did overall (64.8) in 2022-23.

The Roadrunners scored more points at home (67.9 per game) than away (63.8) last season.

UTSA conceded fewer points at home (63.8 per game) than on the road (70.2) last season.

