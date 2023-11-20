The No. 5 UConn Huskies (4-0) bring a four-game win streak into a road matchup with the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (4-0), who have won four straight as well. The Huskies are favorites (-6.5) in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Monday, November 20, 2023. The over/under is set at 144.5 in the matchup.

Texas vs. UConn Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Where: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -6.5 144.5

Longhorns Betting Records & Stats

Texas played 18 games last season that ended with a combined score higher than 144.5 points.

The Longhorns had a 145.8-point average over/under in their outings last year, 1.3 more points than the total for this game.

The Longhorns' record against the spread last year was 18-17-0.

Texas won two of the seven games it played as underdogs last season.

The Longhorns entered four games last season as the underdog by +200 or more and won each of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Longhorns.

Texas vs. UConn Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 144.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 144.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 15 45.5% 78.6 156.6 64.1 131.9 143 Texas 18 51.4% 78 156.6 67.8 131.9 142.3

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

The Longhorns put up 13.9 more points per game last year (78) than the Huskies gave up to opponents (64.1).

When it scored more than 64.1 points last season, Texas went 12-16 against the spread and 22-8 overall.

Texas vs. UConn Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 24-9-0 14-5 20-13-0 Texas 18-17-0 0-0 17-18-0

Texas vs. UConn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UConn Texas 15-2 Home Record 17-1 5-5 Away Record 4-6 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 9-8-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.4 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-8-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

