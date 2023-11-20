The UConn Huskies (4-0) face the Texas Longhorns (4-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 airing on ESPNU.

Texas vs. UConn Game Information

Texas Top Players (2022-23)

  • Marcus Carr: 15.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Timmy Allen: 10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jabari Rice: 13 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyrese Hunter: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dylan Disu: 8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

UConn Top Players (2022-23)

  • Adama Sanogo: 17.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Tristen Newton: 10.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jordan Hawkins: 16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Andre Jackson: 6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Alex Karaban: 9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Texas vs. UConn Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UConn Rank UConn AVG Texas AVG Texas Rank
30th 78.6 Points Scored 78 36th
34th 64.1 Points Allowed 67.8 105th
10th 36.5 Rebounds 31.7 183rd
7th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th
30th 9.1 3pt Made 7.2 200th
4th 17.5 Assists 16.2 16th
217th 12.2 Turnovers 10.9 84th

