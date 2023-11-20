The LSU Tigers (4-1) hope to continue a four-game winning stretch when they host the Texas Southern Tigers (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest airs on SEC Network+.

Texas Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: SEC Network +

Texas Southern vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

  • The Texas Southern Tigers score an average of 68.7 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 64.6 the LSU Tigers give up.
  • LSU's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 68.7 points.
  • The 96.2 points per game the LSU Tigers record are 29.5 more points than the Texas Southern Tigers allow (66.7).
  • When LSU scores more than 66.7 points, it is 4-1.
  • When Texas Southern allows fewer than 96.2 points, it is 1-2.
  • The LSU Tigers are making 52.2% of their shots from the field, 16.7% higher than the Texas Southern Tigers concede to opponents (35.5%).

Texas Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ New Mexico L 76-59 The Pit
11/14/2023 North American W 109-67 Health & PE Arena
11/17/2023 @ Old Dominion L 57-38 Chartway Arena
11/20/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/22/2023 SFA - Health & PE Arena
11/29/2023 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse

