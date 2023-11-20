The LSU Tigers (4-1) hope to continue a four-game winning stretch when they host the Texas Southern Tigers (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest airs on SEC Network+.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Texas Southern vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Texas Southern Tigers score an average of 68.7 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 64.6 the LSU Tigers give up.

LSU's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 68.7 points.

The 96.2 points per game the LSU Tigers record are 29.5 more points than the Texas Southern Tigers allow (66.7).

When LSU scores more than 66.7 points, it is 4-1.

When Texas Southern allows fewer than 96.2 points, it is 1-2.

The LSU Tigers are making 52.2% of their shots from the field, 16.7% higher than the Texas Southern Tigers concede to opponents (35.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Southern Schedule