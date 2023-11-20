The Austin Peay Governors (2-2) go up against the Tarleton State Texans (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California TV: FloHoops

Tarleton State Stats Insights

Last season, the Texans had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Governors' opponents hit.

Tarleton State had a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Texans were the 347th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Governors finished 328th.

Last year, the Texans put up only 0.4 fewer points per game (71.9) than the Governors allowed (72.3).

When Tarleton State scored more than 72.3 points last season, it went 11-1.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tarleton State scored 80.8 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 63.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Texans allowed 60.6 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 74.3.

In terms of three-pointers, Tarleton State performed better when playing at home last year, draining 6.3 treys per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 3.6 threes per game and a 28.2% three-point percentage away from home.

