Player props can be found for Paul George and Victor Wembanyama, among others, when the Los Angeles Clippers visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KENS and BSSC

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -185)

Wembanyama's 15.7 points per game are 3.8 less than Monday's over/under.

He averages 2.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 9.5).

Wembanyama has dished out 1.7 assists per game, which is 0.8 less than Monday's over/under.

Wembanyama, at one three-pointer made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Monday.

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -154) 4.5 (Over: +134) 1.5 (Over: -196)

Keldon Johnson's 14-point scoring average is 3.5 less than Monday's over/under.

His per-game rebounding average of six is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Johnson has collected four assists per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

His 1.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: -175) 3.5 (Over: +112)

George's 27.3 points per game average is 2.8 points higher than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 2.8 less rebounds per game (3.7) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (6.5).

George's year-long assist average -- four per game -- is 1.5 higher than Monday's assist over/under (2.5).

George has knocked down three three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Kawhi Leonard Props

The 23.5-point over/under set for Kawhi Leonard on Monday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 5.5.

Leonard has averaged five assists this season, 2.5 more than his prop bet on Monday.

He makes four three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

