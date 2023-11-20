How to Watch the Spurs vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (4-7) hope to stop a six-game road losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-10) on November 20, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Clippers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Spurs vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Spurs vs Clippers Additional Info
|Clippers vs Spurs Injury Report
|Clippers vs Spurs Players to Watch
|Clippers vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
|Clippers vs Spurs Prediction
|Clippers vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
|Clippers vs Spurs Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 45.8% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, San Antonio has a 3-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 16th.
- The Spurs' 111.2 points per game are just 0.6 more points than the 110.6 the Clippers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 110.6 points, San Antonio is 3-5.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Spurs average 116.0 points per game, 10.5 more than on the road (105.5). Defensively they give up 122.1 points per game at home, 4.4 less than away (126.5).
- At home San Antonio is conceding 122.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than it is on the road (126.5).
- This year the Spurs are collecting more assists at home (31.1 per game) than away (27.3).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Devin Vassell
|Out
|Adductor
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.