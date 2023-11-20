The Los Angeles Clippers (4-7) hope to stop a six-game road losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-10) on November 20, 2023.

Spurs vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: CBS

Spurs vs Clippers Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 45.8% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, San Antonio has a 3-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

The Spurs are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 16th.

The Spurs' 111.2 points per game are just 0.6 more points than the 110.6 the Clippers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.6 points, San Antonio is 3-5.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs average 116.0 points per game, 10.5 more than on the road (105.5). Defensively they give up 122.1 points per game at home, 4.4 less than away (126.5).

This year the Spurs are collecting more assists at home (31.1 per game) than away (27.3).

Spurs Injuries