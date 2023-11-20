The San Antonio Spurs (3-10) are 8.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a five-game home losing streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Clippers (4-7) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on KENS and BSSC. The point total in the matchup is 230.5.

Spurs vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: KENS and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -8.5 230.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.

The average over/under for San Antonio's contests this season is 235.3, 4.8 more points than this game's total.

San Antonio is 4-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Spurs have been victorious in two, or 16.7%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, San Antonio has won one of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +275 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 26.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Spurs vs Clippers Additional Info

Spurs vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 4 36.4% 112.5 223.7 110.6 234.8 226.0 Spurs 8 61.5% 111.2 223.7 124.2 234.8 228.9

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has been better against the spread on the road (2-4-0) than at home (2-5-0) this year.

The Spurs put up an average of 111.2 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 110.6 the Clippers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.6 points, San Antonio is 3-5 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

Spurs vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Spurs and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 4-9 1-5 11-2 Clippers 4-7 2-1 4-7

Spurs vs. Clippers Point Insights

Spurs Clippers 111.2 Points Scored (PG) 112.5 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 3-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-2 3-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-2 124.2 Points Allowed (PG) 110.6 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-4 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-4

