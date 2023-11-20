The San Antonio Spurs (3-10) are 8.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a five-game home losing streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Clippers (4-7) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on KENS and BSSC. The point total in the matchup is 230.5.

Spurs vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: KENS and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Clippers -8.5 230.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • San Antonio has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.
  • The average over/under for San Antonio's contests this season is 235.3, 4.8 more points than this game's total.
  • San Antonio is 4-9-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Spurs have been victorious in two, or 16.7%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, San Antonio has won one of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +275 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 26.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Spurs vs Clippers Additional Info

Spurs vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Clippers 4 36.4% 112.5 223.7 110.6 234.8 226.0
Spurs 8 61.5% 111.2 223.7 124.2 234.8 228.9

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • San Antonio has been better against the spread on the road (2-4-0) than at home (2-5-0) this year.
  • The Spurs put up an average of 111.2 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 110.6 the Clippers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 110.6 points, San Antonio is 3-5 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

Spurs vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Spurs and Clippers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Spurs 4-9 1-5 11-2
Clippers 4-7 2-1 4-7

Spurs vs. Clippers Point Insights

Spurs Clippers
111.2
Points Scored (PG)
 112.5
20
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
3-5
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 0-2
3-5
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 0-2
124.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.6
30
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 9
0-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 4-4
0-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 4-4

