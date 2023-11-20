The Los Angeles Clippers (3-3), on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Frost Bank Center, battle the San Antonio Spurs (3-4). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on KENS and BSSC.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Spurs vs. Clippers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: KENS, BSSC

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Spurs Games

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama averages 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 1.7 blocks.

Devin Vassell averages 20.7 points, 1.7 assists and 3.0 boards per game.

Keldon Johnson averages 14.0 points, 4.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Zach Collins averages 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Tre Jones puts up 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made treys per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Clippers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Paul George gets the Clippers 27.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He also averages 2.7 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.0 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Kawhi Leonard gets the Clippers 23.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Russell Westbrook gives the Clippers 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while posting 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Ivica Zubac gets the Clippers 14.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 0.0 assists per contest while posting 0.0 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (sixth in league).

Norman Powell is averaging 13.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He is draining 51.9% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs. Clippers Stat Comparison

Spurs Clippers 114.6 Points Avg. 117.3 125.9 Points Allowed Avg. 109.5 47.2% Field Goal % 50.5% 35.1% Three Point % 40.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.