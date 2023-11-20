There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Monday that feature Southland squads. That includes the Houston Christian Huskies versus the Texas A&M Aggies.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southland Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Jackson State Tigers at SE Louisiana Lions 1:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Utah Tech Trailblazers at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 2:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Houston Christian Huskies at Texas A&M Aggies 8:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 SEC Network +

Follow Southland games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!