SMU vs. West Virginia November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) will face the SMU Mustangs (3-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 PM ET and air on Fox Sports 1.
SMU vs. West Virginia Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
SMU Top Players (2022-23)
- Zhuric Phelps: 17.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Samuell Williamson: 9.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Zach Nutall: 13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Efe Odigie: 11.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Smith: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
West Virginia Top Players (2022-23)
- Erik Stevenson: 15.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tre Mitchell: 11.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kedrian Johnson: 11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joe Toussaint: 9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Emmitt Matthews Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
SMU vs. West Virginia Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|SMU Rank
|SMU AVG
|West Virginia AVG
|West Virginia Rank
|205th
|70.3
|Points Scored
|76.0
|74th
|323rd
|75.6
|Points Allowed
|70.9
|204th
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|189th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|136th
|13.6
|Assists
|13.0
|179th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
