Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Smith County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Smith County, Texas today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Smith County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madison Preparatory at Tyler Legacy High School
- Game Time: 6:20 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.