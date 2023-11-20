The Drake Bulldogs (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. This contest is at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

SFA vs. Drake Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SFA Stats Insights

The 'Jacks' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

SFA compiled a 19-5 straight up record in games it shot over 40.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs ranked 292nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the 'Jacks ranked 109th.

The 'Jacks put up an average of 75.8 points per game last year, 11.9 more points than the 63.9 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 63.9 points last season, SFA went 19-7.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SFA Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, SFA averaged 2.1 more points per game at home (78.4) than on the road (76.3).

The 'Jacks gave up 64.1 points per game at home last season, and 78.6 away.

At home, SFA made 6.2 triples per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.1). SFA's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.9%) than on the road (42.7%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SFA Upcoming Schedule