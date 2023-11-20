How to Watch Sam Houston vs. Troy on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-3) will be trying to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Troy Trojans (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Trojan Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Sam Houston vs. Troy Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sam Houston Stats Insights
- The Bearkats made 45.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Trojans allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- Sam Houston had an 18-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Bearkats were the 58th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Trojans ranked 187th.
- Last year, the Bearkats put up 5.4 more points per game (72.2) than the Trojans allowed (66.8).
- When Sam Houston scored more than 66.8 points last season, it went 16-2.
Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Sam Houston put up 79.8 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 65.3 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Bearkats surrendered 53.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 64.2.
- In home games, Sam Houston sunk 1.4 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (7.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (39.5%) compared to away from home (35.5%).
Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Utah Valley
|L 79-73
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 85-70
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 70-67
|C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|11/22/2023
|Grambling
|-
|Trojan Arena
|11/25/2023
|Paul Quinn
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
