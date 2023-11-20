Keldon Johnson and the rest of the San Antonio Spurs will be hitting the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 120-108 loss to the Grizzlies (his most recent action) Johnson produced 22 points.

If you'd like to place a wager on Johnson's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-104)

Over 17.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-154)

Over 4.5 (-154) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+134)

Over 4.5 (+134) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-196)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the league last year, giving up 113.1 points per game.

The Clippers gave up 43.1 rebounds on average last season, 13th in the league.

The Clippers conceded 25 assists per game last season (10th in the league).

The Clippers were the 12th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 24 5 5 1 1 0 1

