Houston Christian vs. UTSA November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) meet the UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Houston Christian vs. UTSA Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Houston Christian Top Players (2022-23)
- Bonke Maring: 13.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Maks Klanjscek: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brycen Long: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrew King: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sam Hofman: 6.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
UTSA Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Germany: 12.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Japhet Medor: 13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DJ Richards: 10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- John Buggs III: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh Farmer: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Houston Christian vs. UTSA Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Houston Christian Rank
|Houston Christian AVG
|UTSA AVG
|UTSA Rank
|43rd
|77.6
|Points Scored
|69.3
|235th
|361st
|83.1
|Points Allowed
|76.6
|334th
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|31.8
|178th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|56th
|14.8
|Assists
|10.5
|343rd
|350th
|15.0
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
