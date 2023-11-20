The Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) meet the UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Houston Christian vs. UTSA Game Information

Houston Christian Top Players (2022-23)

Bonke Maring: 13.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Maks Klanjscek: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Brycen Long: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Andrew King: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Sam Hofman: 6.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

UTSA Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Germany: 12.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Japhet Medor: 13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK DJ Richards: 10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK John Buggs III: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Josh Farmer: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Houston Christian vs. UTSA Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Houston Christian Rank Houston Christian AVG UTSA AVG UTSA Rank 43rd 77.6 Points Scored 69.3 235th 361st 83.1 Points Allowed 76.6 334th 210th 31.3 Rebounds 31.8 178th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 56th 14.8 Assists 10.5 343rd 350th 15.0 Turnovers 13.1 294th

