The UTSA Roadrunners (1-3) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing skid when visiting the Houston Christian Huskies (0-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Sharp Gymnasium, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Houston Christian vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston Christian vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline Houston Christian Moneyline BetMGM UTSA (-6.5) 162.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UTSA (-5.5) 162.5 -250 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Houston Christian vs. UTSA Betting Trends (2022-23)

Houston Christian covered 13 times in 27 chances against the spread last year.

When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs last season, the Huskies had an ATS record of 8-6.

UTSA won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

A total of 17 Roadrunners games last season hit the over.

