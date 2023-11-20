The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Galveston County, Texas today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Galveston County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Westbury High School at Clear Brook High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20

1:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Friendswood, TX

Friendswood, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

La Marque High School at Ball High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20

1:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Galveston, TX

Galveston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

O'Connell College Preparatory at Friendswood High School