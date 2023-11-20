High school basketball is happening today in El Paso County, Texas, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

El Paso County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Agua Dulce High School at Banquete High School

Game Time: 2:15 PM CT on November 20

2:15 PM CT on November 20 Location: Banquete, TX

Banquete, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Moran High School at Lohn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20

7:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Lohn, TX

Lohn, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Andress High School at Americas High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 20

7:30 PM MT on November 20 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

John L Chapin High School at Pebble Hills High School