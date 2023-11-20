Abilene Christian vs. Missouri State November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Missouri State Bears (3-1) meet the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Abilene Christian vs. Missouri State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Missouri State (-2.5)
- Total: 134.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Abilene Christian Players to Watch
- Donovan Clay: 13 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Alston Mason: 15.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Matthew Lee: 10.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- N.J. Benson: 6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Cesare Edwards: 6.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Missouri State Top Players (2022-23)
- Clay: 11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Jonathan Mogbo: 8 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Chance Moore: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Mason: 9.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Kendle Moore: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
Abilene Christian vs. Missouri State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Missouri State Rank
|Missouri State AVG
|Abilene Christian AVG
|Abilene Christian Rank
|325th
|65.6
|Points Scored
|75
|95th
|25th
|63.2
|Points Allowed
|71.1
|211th
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|29.6
|298th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7
|219th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|15.7
|24th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
