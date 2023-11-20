The Missouri State Bears (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 40.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 37% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Abilene Christian has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 37% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 243rd.

The Wildcats' 67.6 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 62.3 the Bears allow to opponents.

Abilene Christian has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Abilene Christian put up 81.3 points per game last season, 9.8 more than it averaged away (71.5).

At home, the Wildcats allowed 64 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.2).

Beyond the arc, Abilene Christian sunk fewer treys away (6.8 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (36.8%) than at home (33.9%).

