Sunday's contest between the Arizona Wildcats (4-0) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-1) at McKale Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 89-70 and heavily favors Arizona to secure the victory. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 19.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

UT Arlington vs. Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where: Tucson, Arizona

Venue: McKale Center

UT Arlington vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 89, UT Arlington 70

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Arlington vs. Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-19.3)

Arizona (-19.3) Computer Predicted Total: 159.0

UT Arlington Performance Insights

UT Arlington was 314th in the country last season with 66.4 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 123rd with 68.4 points allowed per game.

The Mavericks grabbed 33.6 rebounds per game (69th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 31.1 rebounds per contest (175th-ranked).

Last year UT Arlington ranked 143rd in college basketball in assists, averaging 13.5 per game.

The Mavericks ranked 272nd in the nation with 12.8 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 54th with 13.8 forced turnovers per contest.

The Mavericks sank 6.4 treys per game (285th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 32% shooting percentage (299th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

With 7.4 treys conceded per game, UT Arlington ranked 204th in college basketball. It gave up a 36.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 327th in college basketball.

When it comes to shot breakdown, UT Arlington took 65.5% two-pointers (accounting for 73.3% of the team's buckets) and 34.5% from beyond the arc (26.7%).

