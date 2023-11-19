UT Arlington vs. Arizona: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 19
The Arizona Wildcats (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning stretch when hosting the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at McKale Center. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
UT Arlington vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
UT Arlington vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|UT Arlington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-27.5)
|154.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-27.5)
|154.5
|-
|-
UT Arlington vs. Arizona Betting Trends (2022-23)
- UT Arlington won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Arizona compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.
- Wildcats games went over the point total 16 out of 29 times last season.
