Texas vs. Louisville: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Louisville Cardinals (2-1) and the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (3-0) meet in a matchup with no set line at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Texas vs. Louisville Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Longhorns Betting Records & Stats
- Texas and its opponent combined to hit the over 17 out of 35 times last year.
- The Longhorns had 18 wins in 38 games against the spread last season.
- Texas sported an 18-17-0 ATS record last season compared to the 11-17-0 mark of Louisville.
Texas vs. Louisville Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Louisville
|63.9
|141.9
|75.8
|143.6
|137.6
|Texas
|78
|141.9
|67.8
|143.6
|142.3
Additional Texas Insights & Trends
- The Longhorns put up an average of 78 points per game last year, just 2.2 more points than the 75.8 the Cardinals gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 75.8 points last season, Texas went 7-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.
Texas vs. Louisville Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Louisville
|11-17-0
|15-13-0
|Texas
|18-17-0
|17-18-0
Texas vs. Louisville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Louisville
|Texas
|4-13
|Home Record
|17-1
|0-11
|Away Record
|4-6
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-8-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|66
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.8
|64.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.4
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-8-0
|8-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
