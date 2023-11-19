SFA vs. Loyola Marymount November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) play the Loyola Marymount Lions (1-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.
SFA vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
SFA Top Players (2022-23)
- Sadaidriene Hall: 13.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- AJ Cajuste: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nigel Hawkins: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Latrell Jossell: 11.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 7.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
Loyola Marymount Top Players (2022-23)
- Cameron Shelton: 21.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keli Leaupepe: 13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalin Anderson: 9.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Merkviladze: 7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Michael Graham: 4.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
SFA vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|SFA Rank
|SFA AVG
|Loyola Marymount AVG
|Loyola Marymount Rank
|77th
|75.8
|Points Scored
|75.3
|90th
|174th
|70.0
|Points Allowed
|73.1
|267th
|201st
|31.4
|Rebounds
|32.9
|107th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|155th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|9.3
|22nd
|46th
|15.1
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|342nd
|14.4
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
