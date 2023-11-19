Sunday's game at John Gray Gymnasium has the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-1) going head to head against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-1) at 1:30 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 77-76 victory for Loyola Marymount, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SFA vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town, Cayman Islands Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

SFA vs. Loyola Marymount Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Marymount 77, SFA 76

Spread & Total Prediction for SFA vs. Loyola Marymount

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Marymount (-1.0)

Loyola Marymount (-1.0) Computer Predicted Total: 153.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

SFA Performance Insights

With 75.8 points scored per game and 70.0 points conceded last season, SFA was 77th in the nation offensively and 174th on defense.

With 31.4 rebounds per game and 29.4 rebounds allowed, the 'Jacks were 201st and 71st in the country, respectively, last season.

Last season SFA was ranked 46th in the nation in assists with 15.1 per game.

The 'Jacks were 288th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (6.3 per game) and 14th-best in 3-point percentage (38.2%) last year.

Defensively, SFA was 111th in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.7 last season. It was 137th in 3-point percentage conceded at 33.2%.

Last year, the 'Jacks took 71% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 29% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 76.6% of the 'Jacks' buckets were 2-pointers, and 23.4% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.