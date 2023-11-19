The Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) meet the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Prairie View A&M vs. UT Martin Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Prairie View A&M Top Players (2022-23)

William Douglas: 15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Yahuza Rasas: 10.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Hegel Augustin: 9.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Jeremiah Gambrell: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Tekorian Smith: 8.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Martin Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Sears: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK K.J. Simon: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Parker Stewart: 16.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK KK Curry: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Chris Nix: 6.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Prairie View A&M vs. UT Martin Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UT Martin Rank UT Martin AVG Prairie View A&M AVG Prairie View A&M Rank 14th 80.5 Points Scored 67.8 276th 319th 75.4 Points Allowed 68.6 132nd 18th 35.7 Rebounds 33.0 101st 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th 134th 7.7 3pt Made 6.0 315th 136th 13.6 Assists 11.0 329th 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.