The Towson Tigers (2-3) battle the North Texas Mean Green (2-2) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at TD Arena. It starts at 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the North Texas vs. Towson matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Texas vs. Towson Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas vs. Towson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Texas Moneyline Towson Moneyline BetMGM North Texas (-4.5) 116.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Texas (-4.5) 116.5 -184 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Texas vs. Towson Betting Trends (2022-23)

North Texas went 15-14-0 ATS last season.

A total of 14 Mean Green games last season hit the over.

Towson put together a 15-14-0 ATS record last year.

In Tigers games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times.

