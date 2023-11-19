Sunday's game between the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-3) at McDermott Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-57 and heavily favors Incarnate Word to come out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 61-55 loss to TCU in their last outing on Wednesday.

Incarnate Word vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

Incarnate Word vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Incarnate Word 67, UT Rio Grande Valley 57

Incarnate Word Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cardinals scored 58.7 points per game last season (300th in college basketball) and allowed 58.3 (39th in college basketball) for a +11 scoring differential overall.

With 59.9 points per game in Southland games, Incarnate Word averaged 1.2 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (58.7 PPG).

At home, the Cardinals scored 9.4 more points per game last season (62.9) than they did when playing on the road (53.5).

Incarnate Word allowed 55.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.3 fewer points than it allowed in road games (60.9).

