Sunday's game at TD Arena has the Houston Cougars (5-0) matching up with the Dayton Flyers (3-1) at 8:30 PM ET on November 19. Our computer prediction projects a 71-62 victory for Houston, who are favored by our model.

According to our computer prediction, Dayton should cover the point spread, which is listed at 12.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 131.5 total.

Houston vs. Dayton Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

TD Arena Line: Houston -12.5

Houston -12.5 Point Total: 131.5

Houston vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 71, Dayton 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Dayton

Pick ATS: Dayton (+12.5)



Dayton (+12.5) Pick OU: Over (131.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars average 77.2 points per game (163rd in college basketball) while allowing 48.8 per contest (second in college basketball). They have a +142 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 28.4 points per game.

Houston wins the rebound battle by 9.6 boards on average. It collects 39.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 55th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.6 per outing.

Houston hits 8.2 three-pointers per game (136th in college basketball) at a 34.7% rate (136th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 per game its opponents make at a 30.7% rate.

The Cougars average 102.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (79th in college basketball), and allow 64.6 points per 100 possessions (third in college basketball).

Houston has committed nine turnovers per game (34th in college basketball play), 8.2 fewer than the 17.2 it forces on average (26th in college basketball).

Dayton Performance Insights

Dayton was lifted by its defense last year, as it ranked ninth-best in college basketball by allowing only 61 points per game. It ranked 259th in college basketball in points scored (68.6 per contest).

The Flyers averaged 33 rebounds per game last year (101st-ranked in college basketball), and they gave up only 27.8 rebounds per game (20th-best).

Dayton ranked 40th in the country with 15.2 assists per contest.

The Flyers ranked 13th-worst in the country with 9.5 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, they averaged 11.5 turnovers per game (142nd-ranked in college basketball).

The Flyers were 266th in the country with 6.6 treys per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 199th with a 33.8% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Dayton ceded 6.5 three-pointers per game last season (82nd-ranked in college basketball), and it allowed a 29.3% three-point percentage (eighth-best).

Dayton took 62.7% two-pointers and 37.3% from beyond the arc last season. Of the team's baskets, 73% were two-pointers and 27% were threes.

