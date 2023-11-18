The Week 12 college football schedule includes nine games featuring Sun Belt teams involved. Read on for up-to-date results and the top performers from each completed game.

Jump to Matchup:

Coastal Carolina vs. Army | Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State | UL Monroe vs. Ole Miss | Appalachian State vs. James Madison

Week 12 Sun Belt Results

Army 28 Coastal Carolina 21

  • Pregame Favorite: Coastal Carolina (-2)
  • Pregame Total: 40.5

Army Leaders

  • Rushing: Riley Tyson (12 ATT, 112 YDS, 1 TD)

Coastal Carolina Leaders

  • Passing: Jarrett Guest (26-for-36, 279 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jared Brown (2 ATT, 69 YDS)
  • Receiving: Brown (10 TAR, 8 REC, 116 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

ArmyCoastal Carolina
365Total Yards384
0Passing Yards279
365Rushing Yards105
2Turnovers1

Mississippi State 41 Southern Miss 20

  • Pregame Favorite: Mississippi State (-17.5)
  • Pregame Total: 47.5

Mississippi State Leaders

  • Passing: Will Rogers (12-for-27, 144 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jeffery Pittman (10 ATT, 98 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Zavion Thomas (6 TAR, 3 REC, 66 YDS)

Southern Miss Leaders

  • Passing: Billy Wiles (9-for-16, 89 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Frank Gore Jr. (22 ATT, 66 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jakarius Caston (4 TAR, 2 REC, 88 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Mississippi StateSouthern Miss
382Total Yards246
144Passing Yards141
238Rushing Yards105
0Turnovers2

Ole Miss 35 UL Monroe 3

  • Pregame Favorite: Ole Miss (-37.5)
  • Pregame Total: 62.5

Ole Miss Leaders

  • Passing: Jaxson Dart (24-for-31, 310 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Quinshon Judkins (18 ATT, 65 YDS)
  • Receiving: Dayton Wade (9 TAR, 7 REC, 108 YDS, 1 TD)

UL Monroe Leaders

  • Passing: Jiya Wright (7-for-19, 56 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Hunter Smith (17 ATT, 74 YDS)
  • Receiving: Tyrone Howell (8 TAR, 3 REC, 34 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Ole MissUL Monroe
498Total Yards258
371Passing Yards66
127Rushing Yards192
0Turnovers1

Appalachian State 26 James Madison 23

  • Pregame Favorite: James Madison (-10)
  • Pregame Total: 56.5

Appalachian State Leaders

  • Passing: Joey Aguilar (28-for-46, 318 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Anderson Castle (10 ATT, 42 YDS)
  • Receiving: Kaedin Robinson (6 TAR, 4 REC, 68 YDS, 2 TDs)

James Madison Leaders

  • Passing: Jordan McCloud (27-for-46, 289 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Ty Son Lawton (13 ATT, 37 YDS)
  • Receiving: Elijah Sarratt (15 TAR, 8 REC, 128 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

James MadisonAppalachian State
350Total Yards387
289Passing Yards318
61Rushing Yards69
2Turnovers2

Upcoming Week 12 Sun Belt Games

Georgia State Panthers at No. 15 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Tiger Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Favorite: LSU (-32.5)

