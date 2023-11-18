A pair of streaking squads square off when the Cal Baptist Lancers (3-0) host the UTEP Miners (3-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Lancers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Miners, who have won three in a row.

UTEP Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

CBU Events Center in Riverside, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTEP vs. Cal Baptist 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Miners' 68.3 points per game last year were just 3.1 fewer points than the 71.4 the Lancers gave up.

UTEP went 17-9 last season when allowing fewer than 74.1 points.

Last year, the Lancers scored 74.1 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 63.9 the Miners gave up.

Cal Baptist went 17-5 last season when scoring more than 63.9 points.

The Lancers shot 33.3% from the field last season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 39.2% the Miners allowed to opponents.

The Miners shot at a 40.1% clip from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points less than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Lancers averaged.

