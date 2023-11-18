Our projection model predicts the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will defeat the UTEP Miners on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Middle Tennessee (-7.5) Over (47.5) Middle Tennessee 29, UTEP 19

UTEP Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Miners.

So far this year, the Miners have put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread.

UTEP has a 1-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year.

In theMiners' nine games with a set total, two have hit the over (22.2%).

UTEP games this season have averaged a total of 50.7 points, 3.2 more than the point total in this matchup.

Middle Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Blue Raiders a 75.0% chance to win.

The Blue Raiders' record against the spread is 4-6-0.

Middle Tennessee has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Out of 10 Blue Raiders games so far this season, four have hit the over.

Middle Tennessee games average 53.2 total points per game this season, 5.7 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Miners vs. Blue Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Middle Tennessee 23.7 28.4 31.8 23.8 15.6 33.0 UTEP 18.1 26.6 17.2 26.4 19.0 26.8

