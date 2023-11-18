Entering play in round three at the 2023 The RSM Classic, Ludvig Aberg leads with a score of -11. Watch as the action unfolds from Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in Saint Simons Island, Georgia.

Start Time: 8:55 AM ET

8:55 AM ET Venue: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)

Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Location: Saint Simons Island, Georgia

Saint Simons Island, Georgia Par/Distance: Par 72/7,060 yards

Par 72/7,060 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Sunday TV: Golf Channel

The RSM Classic Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Ludvig Aberg 1st -11 67-64 Denny McCarthy 2nd -10 65-67 Eric Cole 2nd -10 66-66 Sam Ryder 2nd -10 67-65 Matt Kuchar 5th -9 65-68

The RSM Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 8:55 AM ET Hole 1 Russell Knox (-6/32nd), Kevin Tway (-6/32nd), Estanislao Goya (-6/32nd) 10:43 AM ET Hole 10 Aaron Baddeley (-4/61st), Cameron Percy (-4/61st), Curtis Thompson (-4/61st) 10:32 AM ET Hole 10 Scott Piercy (-4/61st), J.T. Poston (-4/61st), Harris English (-4/61st) 10:21 AM ET Hole 10 Russell Henley (-4/61st), Alex Smalley (-4/61st), Ben Crane (-4/61st) 10:10 AM ET Hole 10 Charley Hoffman (-4/61st), Satoshi Kodaira (-4/61st), Harry Higgs (-4/61st) 9:59 AM ET Hole 10 Brian Harman (-5/44th), Fred Biondi (-5/44th), Patton Kizzire (-5/44th) 9:48 AM ET Hole 10 Corey Conners (-5/44th), K.H. Lee (-5/44th), Brian Gay (-5/44th) 9:37 AM ET Hole 10 Brandon Wu (-5/44th), Will Gordon (-5/44th), Tommy Gainey (-5/44th) 9:26 AM ET Hole 10 Matt Atkins (-5/44th), Ryan Moore (-5/44th), Brent Grant (-5/44th) 9:15 AM ET Hole 10 Cody Gribble (-5/44th), Nick Hardy (-5/44th), Kevin Kisner (-5/44th)

