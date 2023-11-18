The Creighton Bluejays (1-0) will meet the Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 2.

Texas Southern vs. Creighton Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Texas Southern Top Players (2022-23)

John Walker III: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Joirdon Karl Nicholas: 10.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Davon Barnes: 13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Zytarious Mortle: 7.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK PJ Henry: 12.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Creighton Top Players (2022-23)

Baylor Scheierman: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK

15.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK Trey Alexander: 13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Ryan Nembhard: 12.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Arthur Kaluma: 11.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Texas Southern vs. Creighton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton Rank Creighton AVG Texas Southern AVG Texas Southern Rank 64th 76.4 Points Scored 69.2 241st 123rd 68.4 Points Allowed 71.9 235th 41st 34.6 Rebounds 33.9 58th 278th 7.4 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 53rd 8.6 3pt Made 4.6 356th 24th 15.7 Assists 11.8 281st 84th 10.9 Turnovers 14.0 334th

