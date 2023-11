The college football schedule in Week 12 is not one to miss. The contests include the Texas Longhorns taking on the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Texas.

College Football Games to Watch in Texas on TV This Week

South Florida Bulls at UTSA Roadrunners

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17 Venue: Alamodome

Fubo Favorite: UTSA (-16.5)

SMU Mustangs at Memphis Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Fubo Favorite: SMU (-8.5)

Abilene Christian Wildcats at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Kyle Field

Rice Owls at Charlotte 49ers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

ESPN+ Favorite: Rice (-2.5)

UTEP Miners at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

ESPN+ Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-7.5)

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Texas Southern Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Incarnate Word Cardinals at Houston Christian Huskies

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Husky Stadium

North Texas Mean Green at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

ESPN+ Favorite: North Texas (-2.5)

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Northwestern State Demons

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium

Texas State Bobcats at Arkansas State Red Wolves

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

ESPN+ Favorite: Texas State (-3.5)

Alabama State Hornets at Prairie View A&M Panthers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field

Baylor Bears at TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

ESPN+ Favorite: TCU (-12.5)

McNeese Cowboys at Lamar Cardinals

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium

No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys at Houston Cougars

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18 Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Fubo Favorite: Oklahoma State (-6.5)

UCF Knights at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Fubo Favorite: Texas Tech (-2.5)

No. 7 Texas Longhorns at Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Fubo Favorite: Texas (-7.5)

