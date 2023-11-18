The Texas A&M Aggies (6-4) take on an FCS opponent, the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M has the 53rd-ranked offense this season (400.7 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking 12th-best with only 290.9 yards allowed per game. Abilene Christian's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, ceding 455.0 total yards per game, which ranks eighth-worst. Offensively, it ranks 73rd with 345.3 total yards per contest.

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this game on SEC Network+.

Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian Key Statistics

Texas A&M Abilene Christian 400.7 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.3 (70th) 290.9 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.0 (121st) 142.6 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.5 (51st) 258.1 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.8 (78th) 11 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 11 (100th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson has 1,452 pass yards for Texas A&M, completing 62.1% of his passes and collecting nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Amari Daniels has carried the ball 87 times for a team-high 484 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

Le'Veon Moss has carried the ball 86 times for 439 yards (43.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has hauled in 43 receptions for 716 yards (71.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Evan Stewart has put together a 506-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes on 61 targets.

Noah Thomas has compiled 23 grabs for 308 yards, an average of 30.8 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor leads Abilene Christian with 1,823 yards on 145-of-261 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jay'Veon Sunday, has carried the ball 109 times for 580 yards (58.0 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jermiah Dobbins has collected 350 yards (on 70 carries) with two touchdowns.

Blayne Taylor leads his team with 543 receiving yards on 34 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Taelyn Williams has 19 receptions (on 22 targets) for a total of 244 yards (24.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tristan Golightly has racked up 230 reciving yards (23.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

