TCU vs. Baylor: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The TCU Horned Frogs (4-6) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Baylor Bears (3-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Baylor matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
TCU vs. Baylor Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
TCU vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Baylor Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-12.5)
|58.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|TCU (-12.5)
|58.5
|-530
|+390
TCU vs. Baylor Betting Trends
- TCU has covered four times in nine matchups with a spread this season.
- The Horned Frogs have been favored by 12.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- Baylor has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.
- The Bears have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.
TCU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
