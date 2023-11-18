The San Antonio Spurs (3-9) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (2-9) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 226.5 for the matchup.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -2.5 226.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played 10 games this season that ended with a point total over 226.5 points.

San Antonio's matchups this season have a 235.9-point average over/under, 9.4 more points than this game's point total.

San Antonio is 4-8-0 against the spread this year.

The Spurs have come away with two wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

San Antonio has a record of 2-8, a 20% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Spurs vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 5 45.5% 108.5 219.9 115.9 240.4 223.5 Spurs 10 83.3% 111.4 219.9 124.5 240.4 229.2

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .333. It is 2-4-0 ATS on its home court and 2-4-0 on the road.

The Spurs' 111.4 points per game are only 4.5 fewer points than the 115.9 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 2-3 ATS record and a 2-3 overall record in games it scores more than 115.9 points.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Spurs and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 4-8 3-7 10-2 Grizzlies 3-8 1-2 5-6

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Spurs Grizzlies 111.4 Points Scored (PG) 108.5 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 2-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 2-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 124.5 Points Allowed (PG) 115.9 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-2 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-3

