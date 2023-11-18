The San Antonio Spurs (3-9), on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, will try to snap a four-game home losing streak when hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (2-9).

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Spurs vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have been outscored by 7.4 points per game (scoring 108.5 points per game to rank 26th in the league while giving up 115.9 per outing to rank 22nd in the NBA) and have a -82 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs have a -157 scoring differential, falling short by 13.1 points per game. They're putting up 111.4 points per game, 19th in the league, and are allowing 124.5 per outing to rank 30th in the NBA.

The two teams average 219.9 points per game combined, 5.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 240.4 points per game combined, 14.9 more points than the total for this matchup.

Memphis is 3-8-0 ATS this season.

San Antonio is 4-8-0 ATS this season.

Spurs and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +50000 +25000 - Grizzlies +8000 +4000 -

