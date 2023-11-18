Rice vs. Charlotte Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 18
In the matchup between the Rice Owls and Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 PM, our projection system expects the Owls to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Rice vs. Charlotte Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Over (47.5)
|Rice 28, Charlotte 26
Week 12 AAC Predictions
Rice Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Owls a 58.3% chance to win.
- The Owls' record against the spread is 6-3-0.
- Rice has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- The Owls have seen five of its nine games go over the point total.
- Rice games have had an average of 54 points this season, 6.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Charlotte Betting Info (2023)
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the 49ers have a 46.5% chance to win.
- The 49ers' ATS record is 6-3-0 this year.
- Charlotte has a 6-3 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 2.5 points or more.
- 49ers games have hit the over in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The average point total for Charlotte this season is 0.6 points higher than this game's over/under.
Owls vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Rice
|31.1
|29.2
|36
|28.2
|23.8
|30.8
|Charlotte
|18.9
|26.7
|20.6
|28
|17.2
|25.4
