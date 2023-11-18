The No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Beaver Stadium in a Big Ten battle.

Penn State has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (15th-best with 37.7 points per game) and scoring defense (fourth-best with 13.1 points allowed per game) this season. Rutgers ranks 87th in the FBS with 24.1 points per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 20th-best by giving up just 18.3 points per contest.

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Penn State vs. Rutgers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Penn State vs. Rutgers Key Statistics

Penn State Rutgers 378.4 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.6 (120th) 239.7 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.1 (12th) 172.3 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.7 (49th) 206.1 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.9 (128th) 5 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (16th) 20 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (62nd)

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has racked up 1,965 yards (196.5 ypg) on 191-of-310 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 149 rushing yards (14.9 ypg) on 63 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Kaytron Allen has carried the ball 131 times for a team-high 645 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

This season, Nicholas Singleton has carried the ball 134 times for 523 yards (52.3 per game) and seven touchdowns, while also racking up 154 yards through the air with one touchdown.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's leads his squad with 651 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 52 receptions (out of 82 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Theo Johnson has caught 24 passes for 243 yards (24.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Tyler Warren's 25 receptions have yielded 241 yards and six touchdowns.

Rutgers Stats Leaders

Gavin Wimsatt has thrown for 1,356 yards on 108-of-224 passing with eight touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 409 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Kyle Monangai, has carried the ball 181 times for 942 yards (94.2 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Christian Dremel paces his team with 390 receiving yards on 30 receptions with three touchdowns.

JaQuae Jackson has racked up 331 receiving yards (33.1 yards per game) and one touchdown on 20 receptions.

Isaiah Washington's 16 receptions (on 35 targets) have netted him 185 yards (18.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

