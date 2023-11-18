The North Texas Mean Green (3-7) face a fellow AAC opponent when they visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

With 37.5 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the FBS, North Texas has been forced to lean on their 29th-ranked offense (33.4 points per contest) to keep them competitive. Tulsa has been sputtering on defense, ranking 14th-worst with 34.4 points allowed per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, regstering 22.4 points per contest (103rd-ranked).

North Texas vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

North Texas vs. Tulsa Key Statistics

North Texas Tulsa 471.3 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.7 (79th) 476.7 (129th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 433.4 (116th) 175.8 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.9 (32nd) 295.5 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.8 (106th) 16 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 22 (129th) 13 (75th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (63rd)

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has thrown for 2,685 yards (268.5 ypg) to lead North Texas, completing 62.8% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 132 rushing yards on 84 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Ayo Adeyi has carried the ball 109 times for a team-high 764 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

This season, Oscar Adaway III has carried the ball 88 times for 499 yards (49.9 per game) and five touchdowns.

Jay Maclin's leads his squad with 825 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 46 receptions (out of 81 targets) and scored 11 touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has hauled in 37 passes while averaging 43.3 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Damon Ward Jr. has been the target of 49 passes and compiled 31 grabs for 393 yards, an average of 39.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Tulsa Stats Leaders

Cardell Williams has thrown for 1,149 yards (114.9 per game) while completing 59.8% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 200 yards with five touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Anthony Watkins, has carried the ball 158 times for 668 yards (66.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Bill Jackson has racked up 311 yards (on 67 attempts).

Kamdyn Benjamin has racked up 491 receiving yards on 33 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Devan Williams has totaled 399 receiving yards (39.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 29 receptions.

Marquis Shoulders' 16 catches (on 26 targets) have netted him 283 yards (28.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

