Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars will face the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Does a bet on Heiskanen interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen has averaged 25:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Heiskanen has a goal in one of his 15 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In six of 15 games this year, Heiskanen has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Heiskanen has an assist in six of 15 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Heiskanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Heiskanen has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 46 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 4 11 Points 3 1 Goals 1 10 Assists 2

