CUSA foes will meet when the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-7) meet the UTEP Miners (3-7). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 30, UTEP 19

Middle Tennessee 30, UTEP 19 Middle Tennessee has compiled a 2-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

The Blue Raiders have played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

This season, UTEP has been the underdog six times and won one of those games.

The Miners have not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Blue Raiders' implied win probability is 75.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Middle Tennessee (-7.5)



Middle Tennessee (-7.5) Middle Tennessee has four wins in 10 games versus the spread this year.

This season, the Blue Raiders have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

In UTEP's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Miners have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Six of Middle Tennessee's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 47.5 points.

This season, UTEP has played only one game with a combined score higher than 47.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 41.8 points per game, 5.7 points fewer than the over/under of 47.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Middle Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.2 51.8 54.5 Implied Total AVG 33.8 31.6 36 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 2-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-0 0-5

UTEP

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.7 52.1 48.9 Implied Total AVG 27.9 28.6 27 ATS Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 1-4-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-3 1-2

