The Lamar Cardinals (2-1) go up against the Pacific Tigers (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Center. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California TV: ESPN+

Lamar Stats Insights

The Cardinals shot 43.1% from the field, 3.7% lower than the 46.8% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.

Lamar compiled a 3-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 46.8% from the field.

The Tigers ranked 334th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Cardinals ranked 54th.

The Cardinals put up an average of 67.9 points per game last year, 9.8 fewer points than the 77.7 the Tigers allowed.

Lamar put together a 3-3 record last season in games it scored more than 77.7 points.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison

Lamar scored more points at home (70.3 per game) than on the road (63.2) last season.

At home, the Cardinals gave up 71.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.2).

Lamar drained more 3-pointers at home (6.0 per game) than away (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than on the road (32.0%).

