When the Lamar Cardinals match up with the McNeese Cowboys at 4:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, our projection model predicts the Cardinals will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Lamar vs. McNeese Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Lamar (-17.8) 51.1 Lamar 34, McNeese 17

Week 12 Southland Predictions

Lamar Betting Info (2022)

The Cardinals covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, six of Cardinals games hit the over.

McNeese Betting Info (2022)

The Cowboys put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread last year.

Cowboys games hit the over three out of nine times last year.

Cardinals vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lamar 22.5 23.2 26.0 18.6 19.0 27.8 McNeese 18.2 36.6 23.0 38.3 14.4 35.2

