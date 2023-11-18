The Dallas Stars' upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Joel Hanley score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanley 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Hanley did not score in 26 games last season.
  • Hanley produced no points on the power play last season.

Avalanche 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Avalanche were one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.
  • The Avalanche shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Hanley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:44 Home W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:20 Home L 3-2

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

