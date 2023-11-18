Will Joel Hanley Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 18?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Joel Hanley score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Hanley 2022-23 stats and insights
- Hanley did not score in 26 games last season.
- Hanley produced no points on the power play last season.
Avalanche 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Avalanche were one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.
- The Avalanche shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Hanley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Home
|L 3-2
Stars vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
