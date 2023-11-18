The San Antonio Spurs, with Jeremy Sochan, face the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Sochan tallied eight points, eight rebounds and six assists in his last game, which ended in a 129-120 loss versus the Kings.

Below we will look at Sochan's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-115)

Over 11.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-128)

Over 5.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-156)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Grizzlies gave up 113 points per contest last season, 11th in the league.

The Grizzlies were the 21st-ranked squad in the league last season, giving up 44.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies conceded 26.4 per contest last season, ranking them 26th in the league.

Defensively, the Grizzlies conceded 13 made three-pointers per game last season, 25th in the league.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2023 8 3 3 1 1 0 0 1/11/2023 29 11 3 5 0 0 2 1/9/2023 30 7 5 2 1 0 2 11/9/2022 30 13 2 0 1 0 2

