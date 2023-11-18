Will Jason Robertson Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 18?
Will Jason Robertson light the lamp when the Dallas Stars take on the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jason Robertson score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Robertson stats and insights
- Robertson has scored in four of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.
- Robertson averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.4%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 46 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Robertson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|18:08
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|3
|2
|1
|16:33
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:20
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|16:58
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|26:17
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:55
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|16:50
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|17:03
|Home
|W 5-3
|10/26/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Home
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.